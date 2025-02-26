Night Court season 3 episode 12 return date: Richard Kind appears

Following tonight’s new episode of Night Court, do you want to get a season 3 episode 12 return date now?

Before we dive too far into anything right now, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: There is nothing more on March 4. Because of a Congressional Address, the Melissa Rauch series is one of many others out there that is taking a break. The plan, at least for now, is to see the series back with more episodes on March 11.

So what is there to be excited about already here? Well, let’s just say that this episode (titled “A Little Night Court Music”) is going to feature a guest appearance from none other than Richard Kind! The prolific character actor, recently a part of Only Murders in the Building, is going to be playing a producer here. Let’s just say that this story could be pretty fun.

For more thoughts on the overall story, be sure to check out the season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

03/11/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : At the behest of producer Sy Hoffman (guest star Richard Kind), Dan and Abby work together to turn Dan’s memoir into a musical. Wyatt tries to help Julianne stay cool when her ex-lover turns up at the courthouse. TV-PG

As for what is coming up beyond this episode at present…

Well, let’s just note that there is no season 4 confirmed yet. If you want to see the revival back for more episodes, remember to watch the show live and if not that, stream it after the fact on Peacock. These are going to be the things that help to ensure that the series can come back — that and the popularity of the brand, which we do think has some global appeal. The show always has the challenge of living up to the original, which is no easy feat.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Night Court season 3 episode 12?

