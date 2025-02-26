Paradise season 1 episode 7: Sterling K. Brown’s big reaction

Paradise season 1 episode 7 has come and gone and with that, once more, comes a number of big revelations.

So what have we learned this time around? Let’s just say that this is rather simple: Sinatra is claiming to Xavier that someone came into Paradise who was not in the system and murdered Cal. Not only that, but her people have Presley and if Sterling K. Brown’s character wants to ensure that she is okay, he will have to work to find the person responsible. That is no easy task at present, no?

Speaking to TV Insider, Brown discusses the fact that Sinatra is not proving to be someone he can trust, but he also does not have any real choice but to keep working with her:

She is not. As Sterling who plays Xavier, reading the scripts, I just kept looking for, when can [Xavier] shoot her? I just want to shoot her. That’s all I want to do. But because she has my daughter, because she’s been pretty steadfast in saying she hasn’t killed the president, she hasn’t wavered even with a gun to her, and admitted to killing Billy, I think that’s the interesting thing.

She admitted to one, why would she not admit to both, right? I could just kill you for shooting Billy. And she said, “Yes, but I didn’t kill the president, and I actually kind of need to know who killed him, too, because I don’t need somebody in my paradise that I only have room for 25,000, not 25,001. So this dude is here. I need you to figure it out too.” So, I don’t know if he takes her at her word per se, but I don’t think he has any other choice. Because he’s got to keep his family intact, he’s got to get his daughter back. He’s got to find out whether or not his wife is alive.

The tricky thing right now is that Teri could be dead and this could all be a ruse, including the recording. Or, at the same time, there’s a chance that she is alive and at the same time, there is no way that he is ever going to see her. We know that Sinatra is not altogether keen on letting people into this town…

