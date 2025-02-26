FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 14 return date at CBS

After what you saw tonight on CBS, we know that you are going to be seeing FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 14 at some point. So what is the question? That is rather simple: When we could be getting it.

First and foremost, the bad news — you are going to be waiting a long time to check it out. There is no new episode on March 4 and instead, the plan is for it to return on Tuesday, March 11 with a story that is tentatively titled “100%.” We would love to sit here and say that there are a lot of other details that are out there for what lies ahead — but alas, that is not the case. There’s a reasonably good chance that some other details are going to be coming out over the course of the next several days.

In general, we do tend to think that a big part of the story is going to be similar to what we’ve seen in the past. Namely, you are going to be seeing a considerable amount of danger for the Fugitive Task Force, and that is going to be paired with something that is a bit more personal when it comes to one of the agents.

Looking beyond just the next new episode…

Well, let’s just throw another reminder out here that both Most Wanted and International are somewhat on the bubble at this point; if you want them to be around for longer, you need to keep watching and tell your friends! Given that there is another spin-off in the works, there is a chance that one of these shows ends up being canceled in favor of a new show — one that would be theoretically cheaper when the dust settles.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

