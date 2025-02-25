FBI season 7 episode 14 return date at CBS: ‘Hitched’

Following tonight’s episode, do you want to learn something more in terms of an FBI season 7 episode 14 return date? Well, let’s just say that we do not exactly blame you!

We have been lucky to have a number of episodes for the franchise across the pass several weeks, but this is where we do have to unfortunately share that a hiatus is incoming … even if it is not one that is especially long.

According to a report coming in right now from the Futon Critic, the flagship FBI is going to be back on Tuesday, March 11 with “Hitched.” Next week there is a Congressional Address, and that is the reason why a number of shows across the board are going to be off the air. We do tend to think that there are a lot of great installments still to come, so you at least do not have to worry about that.

So when are some more details going to be revealed?

Well, let’s just say that it is our hope that at some point in the next seven days, we’re going to have a chance to learn something more about what else is coming. We tend to think that the show’s format is not going to change dramatically, as you are likely going to get a mixture of personal stories with some sort of extremely dangerous case that puts the lives of multiple people in jeopardy.

Beyond this season…

Well, here is your reminder that unlike the other shows in the franchise, this series has been renewed for two more seasons and you really do not have that much at all to worry about when it comes to that. Just sit back and enjoy the show, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the weeks and months ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 7 episode 14?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

