Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/25/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, what more can we say about both FBI: International and Most Wanted?

As per usual with this particular show, there are a lot of different things to be excited about with this franchise, new episode or not. Luckily, this is where we come to share the very good news that more episodes are coming in just a matter of hours!

If you do want to get a greater sense here as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out all of the synopses below…

FBI season 7 episode 13, “Unearth” – After two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 13, “You’ve Been Greenlit” – When an American businessman is gunned down in Bratislava, the Fly Team must work with an unscrupulous local detective while safeguarding the sole witness, a fearful tourist from Wisconsin being held by police. Meanwhile, Quinn begins to feel pressure from her brother to deliver information on Mitchell, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13, “Greek Tragedy” – When two sorority sisters are found stabbed to death in their off-campus home, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to hunt down the suspect before more killings occur. Meanwhile, Hana agrees to meet with Ethan after he asks her for help with his latest troubles, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of the stories that we’re the most excited for, we have to go with the flagship for now, and for one simple reason above all others: Nina is appearing in a Most Wanted crossover!

What do you want to see entering the next FBI, and to go along with that, also Most Wanted and International?

