The Bachelor episode 5: Carolina, Alexe eliminated by Grant Ellis

We knew at the end of The Bachelor episode 5 that Grant Ellis was going to need to make some tough choices. After all, hometown dates were shockingly around the corner, which meant that he had to cut the remaining women down to four.

Over the course of this episode, Grant of course had one-on-one dates with a number of women and when it comes to Juliana, it felt like she established herself immediately as a clear favorite. Meanwhile, Litia likely improved her stock just based on the emotional conversation that she had with him. We are somewhat surprised that she only opened up to him about her Mormon faith at this point, but you don’t get a lot of time on this show!

We’d love to say that a lot of the women were on equal footing in terms of airtime heading into the Rose Ceremony and yet, Carolina had the lion’s share of attention. Her and Dina got into it, which was tough given that at one point, Dina was one of her only defenders! Yet, they seemed to make up at least somewhat close before the Ceremony.

So who actually got the roses?

Juliana and Litia were the first two recipients, not that this was much of a shock to anyone out there. From there, he went ahead and handed one over to Dina, who he did have a great one-on-one date with not too long ago. As for the final recipient, he went with Zoe, which is a mild surprise in that she hasn’t had that much one-on-one time with him. That meant Carolina was gone, as was Sarafiena and Alexe, who got the First Impression Rose.

Do you think that Grant Ellis made the right choices at the end The Bachelor episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

