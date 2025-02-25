The Voice 27: Olivia Kuper Harris’ ‘Dream a Little Dream of Me’

The moment that we first heard Olivia Kuper Harris singing “Dream a Little Dream of Me” on The Voice 27 tonight, we knew she was great. Adam Levine described her voice as “ethereal” and in the end, she got attention from a number of those on the panel!

The irony here is that Michael Buble was not an option for her here, even though he probably was best suited for her voice out of anyone. Yet, she did have a number of other choices, whether it be Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, or John Legend. Of this group, it was pretty hard to see just where she would go! Her voice is so smooth and when it comes to genre alone, you can make the argument that John was the right choice.

However, here is where we have to remind you that Olivia is a better judge of her musical journey than almost anyone. Luckily, she agreed with us and made it clear that she wanted John to be her coach. He confirmed her to Billie Eilish, which could be really interesting in terms of the sort of songs that he wants to see her do moving forward. If nothing else, we do think that John is great at pushing people to stretch their limits.

The great thing about Olivia moving forward on this show is that we do legitimately feel like she’s going to have a future in this competition almost no matter what. She is such a good singer that we can see her being stolen in the blink of an eye depending on the moment and who she is up against in either the Battle or the Knockout Rounds.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

