The Voice 27: Kolby Cordell auditions to ‘Never Too Much’

Tonight we had a chance to dive into the latest episode of The Voice 27 — so what did Kolby Cordell bring to the table?

Well, we could say here from the get-go that there was something ironic about him doing “Never too Much,” given that we could never get enough of his version of the Luther Vandross hit. This is someone who performed with both soul and confidence, and felt completely in command of what he wanted to do on the stage. He also seemed genuinely happy to be there and listen, which we do think is really important when it comes to dealing with collaborations in the long-term.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Of course, it is a pretty standard practice that opening artists on the night end up getting some chair-turns and in this instance, we saw both John Legend and Michael Buble turn around. Both went about their pitches in a unique way but at the same time, only one of them ended up with Kolby on their team.

In the end here, we saw Kolby opt to go with John, a move that really does not feel like all that much of a shock. The genres here are more similar than him and some other coaches on the panel, and we do think that John will help him with good styles and arrangements. The two could go the distance but even if not, there’s a chance that he could be stolen or end up on another team down the road. This competition is perhaps more fluid than ever, and we’ll just have to see where things go once we get into the Battle Rounds and Knockouts.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Voice and the latest audition highlights

What did you think about Kolby Cordell’s audition on The Voice 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates as we get through the rest of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







