The Voice 27 video: Lucia Flores-Wiseman auditions to ‘La Llorona’

Tomorrow night on The Voice 27, are you going to see an almost instant contender in Lucia Flores-Wiseman? Well, let’s just say this for the time being: Many signs point to it! We have someone here who not only is a brilliant singer, but has a totally unique sound and seems capable of some great artistry.

Lucia chose to sing “La Llorona” for her audition song, and let’s just start by noting this: Regardless of if you understand Spanish or not, there’s a good chance you felt the emotion in these lyrics. All four coaches pressed their button within a matter of seconds, with them each recognizing that there was someone here with a clear musical vision.

If you head over here, you can not only watch the entire audition, but also hear the rather heated debate that comes from the coaches. Who should she pick? This is tricky. Adam Levine makes a really good argument; meanwhile, Michael Buble speaks to her in Spanish and certainly understands the universality of music.

We do not necessarily think that any one coach is an exact match for what Lucia can do, but we will still say that Adam feels like the best choice in terms of helping her really go and establish who she wants to be after the show is over. We just hope that moving forward, the voters (at least if she makes it to the live shows) really understand how special her sound is, from her range to her rasp to her musicianship. There aren’t too many singers who turn up on The Voice who bring this much to the table almost right away.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

