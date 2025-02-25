Watson season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Patient Question Mark’

Watson season 1 episode 4 is set to arrive on CBS this coming weekend, so what sort of stories can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, the title for this story is “Patient Question Mark” and of course, we do think that there are a handful of big moments that you are going to see throughout. The medical mysteries will continue to be a huge part of the story but at the same time, we do also think that there will be a handful of different ongoing reveals as well. It feels clear to us right now that the Morris Chestnut series is going to opt for the hybrid approach, one where we have a story-of-the-week mixed in with something more.

Below, you can see the full Watson season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Patient Question Mark” – When Sasha discovers a link between her current patient, who has advanced cancers and distinctive lesions on his tongue indicative of Cowden syndrome, and a cadaver she dissected during medical school, the team traces the case to Amish country, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

How are the ratings so far?

We would consider that a mixed bag at the moment, at least for the time being. The show got off to a tremendous start after football earlier this year, but then slipped pretty dramatically for its second outing. This is not a huge surprise, but it probably needs to develop some sort of steadiness moving forward if it wants a real chance of sticking around long-term.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Watson season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

