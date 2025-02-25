The Boys season 5 spoilers: New look at Billy Butcher

As many of you are aware at this point, The Boys season 5 is currently in production — and you better believe it’s going to be nuts! This is the final chapter of the show and with that in mind, we are firmly prepared for a lot of twists, turns, and of course characters to be killed off.

For the time being, the best thing that we can do is share a brand-new photo featuring Karl Urban front and center as Billy Butcher. Isn’t there so much to look forward to here?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a behind the scenes photo from the show’s official account — though it is hardly one that gives all that much away when it comes to the story.

Here is what we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing from this character moving forward — drama and plenty of it! After being a part of The Boys for the first several seasons, we could envision moving forward that Butcher is going to go rogue and by virtue of that, cause a great deal of chaos all across the board. We know that he wants his revenge on Homelander but at the same time, the same goes for all of Supes. Rather than actually doing something that would actually improve his mental health, the dude just wants to let it all burn — and we don’t think he honestly cares what happens to him at all.

For the time being, our general feeling is that The Boys season 5 is going to be premiering moving into summer 2026. That is a long wait, but let’s hope it is worthwhile!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

