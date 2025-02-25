Andor season 2: New trailer, full schedule revealed at Disney+

We know that it has been a long time coming to see Andor season 1 arrive on Disney+ and yet, the big moment is almost here! The next batch of episodes is premiering on Tuesday, April 22, and the real question is whether or not the show can even come close to what we ended up getting the first go-around.

So without further ado, why not go ahead and dive head-first into the newly-released trailer?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a trailer that gives you somewhat of a sense as to what Cassian Andor’s next moves are going to be that bring him closer to the events of Rogue One. It goes without saying that there are going to be a lot of surprises throughout the season even if we know where a good bit of the story is going. We do believe that the powers-that-be are going to do whatever they can to ensure that the sense of unpredictability is still there!

For those who are wondering what the schedule is going to be for the upcoming season, let’s just say this. The series will air the first three episodes on the premiere day, but from then, you will continue to get three more weekly until we see the finale on May 13. It is somewhat surprising that Disney would want to air the entirety of this story in so short a period of time and yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that they are going to try and get this to dominate the conversation for the time it is on. It’s still better than releasing them all at once.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

