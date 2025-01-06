Andor season 2: Diego Luna ‘sad’ over show ending

For those who are not currently aware, you will be seeing Andor season 2 arrive later this year to Disney+, and it is okay to feel bittersweet about it. Sure, this marks a great opportunity to dive deeper into one of the best things about the Star Wars universe, but it is also the final chapter.

After all, Diego Luna himself made it clear (per Deadline) at the Golden Globes that he was “sad” leading up to the launch of the remaining episodes. What’s the reason for that? Well, to put it frankly, it is the end. He noted that “I’m excited for audiences to watch, it’s been a long journey. it’s cool.” Still, this is putting to bed a character and story for him that dates all the way back to Rogue One.

In the wake of Andor concluding, one of the things that we are honestly the most curious about is whether or not Disney will consider trying to use some of its characters elsewhere. Is there a way for you to pivot this at all? We recognize that it may not be the biggest commercial hit out of all the shows that are within its umbrella, but we do tend to think that on some level, it should matter that it has so much critical acclaim. They also need to realize further that this fandom is multi-generational at this point. Having a show / part of the world that is dark and gritty is important. That is equally important to what we had with something like Skeleton Crew.

First and foremost, we think that Andor is going to play out. There will be more chances to address the long-term future after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

