Andor season 2 premiere date finally set at Disney+

We know that it has been an extremely long wait but today, the great news finally came out when it comes to an Andor season 2 premiere date.

Today at the D23 event in Brazil, the folks at Disney+ officially made it clear that the Lucasfilm property / prequel to Rogue One is going to be back on Tuesday, April 22. We know that once upon a time the goal to have the Star Wars show back this year, but that changed amidst some of the industry strikes of last year.

The bittersweet part of the show’s return is the simple fact that Andor is going to be ending this season, and you are going to see the show move into the Rogue One timeline this season. It is going to encompass five years’ time, and go ahead and prepare for multiple time jumps along the way.

Obviously the expectations are going to be sky-high for this chapter given that the first season is one of the most well-reviewed entries in this franchise in years, and we know the hope is that we’re going to see even more depth and variety added to Cassian and some other characters.

Is this really it, though?

Honestly, one of the things that feels possible is for something to be planted that could pay off in another show, but that is just our own personal speculation. One of the most important things to recall here is that the franchise is pretty much never-ending. There have been some headlines as of late regarding a trilogy in the film world, but what more are we going to see with TV? We do still think that there is a chance to deliver stories here in this medium that dive deep into characters — especially in a way you don’t see with movies.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

