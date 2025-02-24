1923 season 2 episode 2: Star on pregnancy reveal

As we do start to look ahead to 1923 season 2 episode 2 on Paramount+ this weekend, aren’t the stakes raised for Alexandra?

As so many people out there predicted following the end of season 1, the character is pregnant with Spencer’s baby, and that does mean it is all the more important for the two of them to find their way back to each other. At present, unfortunately, they are not anywhere close to making that happen … but we recognize that there is still time.

In the end, it does not seem as though the pregnancy reveal was that big of a shock to some of the people on board the show — it is really what comes after that could draw further headlines. Speaking about this more to People Magazine, here is what Brandon Sklenar (who plays Spencer) had to say:

“I wasn’t surprised … It’s a great storytelling element for sure. If there’s any pocket where he can raise the stakes, he’s going to do it. So it makes sense.”

Of course, remember now that this is the final season now of 1923 and that means that if we’re going to see a reunion with Spencer and Alex, it needs to happen fast! He is not privy to a lot of the information we are, so getting a chance to see him learn that will be especially exciting.

Will Spencer and Alex help save the ranch?

We sure hope so and yet, at the same time, the exact timing of when they get back remains to be seen. Obviously, we know that the ranch does continue, but there are still questions out there all about who is left standing when the dust actually settles.

