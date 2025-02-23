Yellowstone spin-off The Madison premiere date: Feb. update

Given that today marks the premiere for 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, why not also look towards another Yellowstone property? We have known about The Madison for quite some time, and we even know that production is seemingly done on the project. However, at the same time there is little else that has been said on it at present, and that includes a premiere date.

So is this going to change moving forward? Well, let’s just note that it feels like there is a reasonable chance of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

After all, think about it this way: Wouldn’t it be completely insane for the streaming service to not announce something more about The Madison during the run of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren show? This is probably the best chance that you are going to get in the near future to garner substantial interest, and it would feel like a mistake to ignore that.

We do believe that this spin-off is going to come this year and for now, what we can say is that this is going to be a story that is largely about grief, where a New York family finds itself heading to the Madison River valley in Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is the top-line star on the project, but you also have Suits alum Patrick J. Adams. It remains unclear who from Yellowstone, if anyone, is going to be appearing on this show; yet, at the same time, it does feel like we are going to see some familiar faces and it would be silly to think otherwise. Why call this a spin-off otherwise?

Speaking of spin-offs, remember that there is also one likely to happening featuring both Rip and Beth. However, we haven’t even heard much about one filming here yet!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 now, including what else is coming

What are you most excited to see moving into the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







