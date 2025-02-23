Moon Knight season 2 unlikely (at least for now), per Marvel exec

If you were holding out hope like we were that a Moon Knight season 2 could actually be happening at Disney+ soon, here is the bad news. Based on all current indicators, the plans for Oscar Isaac’s character are moving in a different direction.

Leading up to the launch of Daredevil: Born Again on the aforementioned streaming service soon, we are seeing a number of interviews featuring Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum. That has allowed us to get clarity on a number of things — even if it also includes things that do not necessarily make us thrilled.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the exec did his part in order to explain how there are some plans to see more Moon Knight, but not in a traditional TV series way:

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future … And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”

In a way, you could argue that Marvel is actually recognizing that they can’t just make TV shows that are really just movies in a slightly different way. If you are going to make shows, you need a product that can exist somewhat on its own and come out as close to every year as possible.

Our general belief right now is that Moon Knight is going to be a part of some sort of feature film down the road, whether it be the Avengers or a different sort of team-up. We’d love something more than this, but we also recognize that Isaac is a busy guy constantly juggling a ton of different projects.

