SAG Awards 2025: Where to watch, stream, presenters, & more

Are you ready for the 2025 SAG Awards to arrive? It is one of the big television highlights of tonight … so where can you see it?

First and foremost, let’s note that you can see the show kick off on 8:00 p.m. Eastern time; not only that, but Netflix is going to be the streaming home. This is a great venue to try to get the show more attention, especially since the streamer has been really working to get more into the live entertainment space these past few years.

If you want even more insight into how Netflix is working to make this show fun, know that Kristen Bell (who is on their hit Nobody Wants This) is serving as the host. Meanwhile, the lineup of presenters includes Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Bowen Yang, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, David Duchovny, Drew Starkey, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Fran Drescher, Gillian Anderson, Harrison Ford, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Williams, Jodie Foster, Joey King, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lily Gladstone, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Mark Eydelshteyn, Max Greenfield, Michelle Yeoh, Mikey Madison, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Sergio Castellitto, Timothée Chalamet, Yura Borisov, Zoe Saldaña, Zooey Deschanel, and “additional surprises” that will be announced during the show.

Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to another industry icon in Jane Fonda.

How long will the show last?

That remains to be seen and yet, our general sentiment is that it is going to be on the air for at least two hours. Of course, given that this is Netflix, there is no mandate that it necessarily has to end at any given time. We just think that this is something to look out for in the weeks and months ahead.

