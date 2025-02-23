Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 2: What is next?

Given that tonight parks the big premiere of Grosse Pointe Garden Society on NBC, why not also look ahead?

There are a handful of different things that are well-worth getting into in this piece, but it does only feel right to start with the facts as they currently are. Take, for starters, what this new dramedy (which is seemingly meant to be in the Desperate Housewives vein) is really all about.

First and foremost, check out the Grosse Pointe Garden Society logline below — it may give you another reason to watch:

When four members of a suburban garden club get entangled in a scandalous murder, they’re forced to bury the body – in their own well-manicured flower beds. In this juicy new drama from the creators of “Good Girls,” everyone’s got dirt… but some secrets never stay buried.

Meanwhile, here is what else you can expect moving into episode 2:

03/02/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Birdie grows more invested in her scholarship recipient, Ford. Alice investigates her dog’s murder. Catherine wrestles with coming clean about her affair. Brett butts heads with his ex-wife. In flash-forwards, Birdie seeks help covering up the body. TV-14

It is certainly our hope that a lot of viewers check out this show, especially since you have a great cast fronted by Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport and AnnaSophia Robb. Our big concern, however, is that this is a show airing on Sunday nights on NBC — a timeslot that historically has not been that much of a winner for them. You can argue that it will fare better than some in the past thanks to its timeslot. After all, this is a show airing after Suits LA, which has been heavily promoted as the network tries to take advantage of the original taking off on Netflix years ago.

