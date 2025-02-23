Survivor 50 will be ‘In the Hands of the Fans,’ says Jeff Probst

We recognize at this point that Survivor 50 is not going to be airing until we get around to February / March 2026. However, there is still more we can say about it now!

Over the weekend, the CBS series has announced that In the Hands of the Fans is going to be a huge theme for the upcoming celebration, and that means that a lot of viewers are going to have a chance to shape what is included in the game. That means everything from idols to various twists that you are going to have a chance to see. Voting for twists is going to start on Wednesday, and you will be able to take part over at the link here.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what host and executive producer Jeff Probst had to say on the subject:

“From the very first season, Survivor has been evolving … Now for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution. Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control — deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players!”

Is this really a good idea?

On paper, it could be … but we are going to be the first to say that we really do not think that twists make the season so much as the cast. We know the plan is to have people from all eras of the show turn up and if that is the case, we want to see people play hard no matter what is being thrown at them.

What do you think about Survivor 50 having this substantial of a fan influence?

