Survivor 48 premiere preview: A further look at the cast!

As so many of you are most likely aware at this point, the Survivor 48 premiere is coming to CBS on Wednesday night. Want to learn a little bit more about the players now?

Well, if you head over to the official YouTube Channel for the show, you can see a larger spotlight into a lot of the players for this upcoming season. We’re once again lucky about the fact that there are all-new players from all different walks of life here, and that’s something that excites us greatly. A lot of them do feel eager to play this game and yet, we are also somewhat concerned about putting too much stock into anything we’re seeing right now. After all, it is still so early, and what people say pre-game never quite applies to them once they hit the beach. We just think of these videos as a fun intro-of-sorts to them as people, but not so much players.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you do want to learn a bit more about the Survivor 48 premiere now, all you have to do is look below…

“The Get to Know You Game” – Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must battle it out for the $1 million prize. Tribes must claim victory in the first challenge of the season to earn essential camp supplies. Then, first impressions go a long way as tribemates quickly make connections and size each other up, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).* Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The only thing we hope at this point is pretty simple: That the show honors the players first and foremost, as opposed to just the twists.

Related – Be sure to learn more right now about the Survivor 48 cast in full

What are you most eager to see moving into the Survivor 48 premiere?

Is there one cast member who excites you the most? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







