1923 season 2 premiere: Is Alexandra pregnant?

The 1923 season 2 premiere absolutely did pack a lot of content into a fairly small space — including an expected “surprise.”

After all, we know already that a number of eagle-eyed fans were able to figure out at the end of last season that Alexandra was pregnant, something that is certainly going to significantly alter the course of what lies ahead for the character. We already knew that she was desperate to reunite with her husband Spencer, but this adds another layer of motivation to the mix. She does not want her child to ever be without his father, and we saw her in the premiere do whatever she could to get passage to America — even if that meant hiding who she really was along the way. The premiere, after all, did give us a better sense of some of the privilege Alex had insofar as her upbringing goes — though at the same time, it also indicated how much she struggles with it. She’s felt trapped much of her life, and Spencer offers her freedom.

Of course, one of the biggest questions that comes with this reveal is whether or not it means something even more substantial when it comes to John Dutton — are Spencer and Alex direct ancestors of Kevin Costner’s character on the original show? For the time being, that is our general feeling, mostly because of how long we’ve spent with these characters already.

If there is one thing that executive producer Taylor Sheridan loves to do the majority of the time, it is simply create shows that are as big and epic and possible. Given that John is the most epic character in greater Yellowstone universe, everything has to be tied to him.

