Who is Cole Brings Plenty? 1923 airs title card tribute

Who is Cole Brings Plenty? If you watched the opening minutes of the 1923 season 2 premiere, you saw a title card dedication to the actor, who previously played the role of Pete.

Now, the first thing we should note here is a fascinating decision by the Paramount+ series to actually open the show with this tribute, given that this is not something that you see a lot of other shows do. Often, these title cards (meant to honor someone no longer with us) are present more towards the end.

Tragically, the actor was found dead last April in Kansas, after he was initially declared missing. There was a chance he was set for a larger role in season 2 following what we saw in the finale. He worked on the show with Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater; speaking recently to USA Today, the actress had the following to say about honoring him, but also being set to be a love interest for her character moving forward:

“He was so excited, especially when he learned that he was going to be in almost every episode … It was like, ‘Wait, you’re (like) my sister, and I’m your brother, which is kind of gross.’ But he loved it.”

Cole was the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, who told the Oklahoman last year that “he was my mini-me, and I still love him. But he was my smile, too.”

We hope that this tribute does come as a source of comfort for the family of the actor and all who knew him. We know that the entire family was deeply tied to the world of this show, and that 1923 in general has tried to tell the story of what local Native American tribes were forced to endure during a difficult and painful part of history. These are stories that cannot and should not be forgotten, and Cole and Nieves both have done everything they can in order to bring some of this to light.

Our thoughts go out to Cole Brings Plenty’s family and loved ones during this continuously difficult time.

