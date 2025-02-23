Funny Woman season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on PBS, can you expect a Funny Woman season 3 to happen? Or, are we at the end of the line for the series now?

Of course, we recognize fully that there are a lot of different ideas and/or variables to talk through here, but let’s just start by noting the following: Nothing regarding the show’s future has been confirmed at this point. Do we want to see it back? Sure, largely because it is a somewhat refreshing change-of-pace from the typical British period dramas that find their way stateside. It looks at celebrity, the media, and some of the various tolls of stardom. It also has a reasonable amount of star power at the top.

Ultimately, though, our hope is just that we are going to get some more insight on this, one way or another, between now and the end of the summer. The sooner we find out something more, the better we can plan for some of the future here. We also know that PBS is a network that does really value a certain amount of consistency, and they like to not have super-long hiatuses between a lot of their shows. If that is something they can avoid moving forward, we know already that they will be keen to do that.

One way or another, we just hope that this is a sort of show that continues to be made, one that really spotlights the challenges that women faced when they had all eyes on them almost constantly. This is not an easy thing for a lot of people to deal with. How are they going to handle it?

While we wait for more news here on Funny Woman, rest assured that PBS is going to have more series coming. Be prepared for that already.

