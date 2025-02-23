Yellowjackets season 3: EP on accidental Lost, Desmond homage

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 contained a number of memorable moments, but did it also have a Lost homage in there, as well?

For the time being, let’s just say that it is possible viewers thought this when they heard “Make Your Own Kind of Music” for that scene with Callie and Lottie. There are, after all, so many people who are inevitably going to think about Desmond from season 2 of that show just from hearing the song alone!

However, here is the interesting thing — according to executive producer Jonathan Lisco (who also directed the episode), this was never meant to be an Easter egg to the iconic ABC show at all. Speaking to Variety, he does his best to explain:

Maybe nobody will believe this, but the hard and fast answer is, no, we did not [mean for it to be a tribute]. I hope Ash and Bart didn’t have that idea and not tell me, but we just chose it because we thought it was perfect for the scene. We did not mean it to tether to that moment in “Lost,” but now everybody’s talking about it. I hope it’s a good homage. We just thought it was fun in the moment and sort of got at the way in which Callie and Lottie were bonding at the time.

Ultimately, there are people who are going to connect the two things, mostly due to the fact that this is a show that draws comparisons to Lost just based on the premise alone. Because we are talking here about shows with plane crashes and people trying to survive away from society, you are never going to get away from it … especially when you throw a lot of the supernatural stuff into the story at the same time.

Did you like or dislike the Lost homage on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3?

