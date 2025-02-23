The Equalizer season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Mel’s big struggle

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 10 arrive on CBS next week. Want to learn a bit more about it now?

Well, from what we are hearing about this one already, let’s just say that you are going to be getting a little bit of everything. 100% you are going to see some emotional moments but beyond just that, also something personal for Mel. The writers are continuing to do whatever they can to balance out their characters, so we will have to wait and see if that works. (For now, it is fair to say that we have every reason to believe it will.)

To get a few more details on what more is coming, take a look at The Equalizer season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Dirty Sexy Money” – McCall is asked to help a local family that lost their life savings in a suspicious fire. Also, Mel opens up to her parents about her PTSD, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for the long-term future…

Well, we know that there were a lot of shows recently greenlit for another season, but the Queen Latifah drama was not one of them. What gives? Well, much of it may be due to the fact that this show is coming from an outside studio in part, and that always does complicate things. Hopefully, we will learn more within the next few months, and that also goes alongside whether or not the already-announced spin-off gets greenlit.

