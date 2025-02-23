Love is Blind season 8: Creator on Ben, TikTok controversy

Coming out of the last three episodes of Love is Blind season 8, it is clear that the spotlight is further on Ben — and it is all thanks to social media.

Close to the end of these installments, Ben and Sara had a tense conversation that stemmed from allegations of mistreatment raised by someone on TikTok — someone who never mentioned his name and yet, gave information that clearly pointed his way. This set off alarms in Sara’s mind — while she seems willing to give Ben some benefit of the doubt, she also does not want to dismiss it outright. (If we were Sara, our problem would be Ben saying he doesn’t really remember much about his time with the person in question — even if it was years ago, do you really just forget?)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, creator Chris Coelen had the following to say about the TikTok saga, and also choosing to air it on the show:

“Well, the video was real. We saw it on TikTok … We saw it, and the cast, the participants, saw it, and it was something that they had to deal with. We had to think [about] how do we deal with that for our participants? I think our commitment to them is just, we’re going to document whatever you’re doing, whatever is going on in your life. If there’s something going on in your life that’s an issue for you, or it’s affecting you in any way, our commitment is to just tell the story of what’s happening, whatever that is.”

Whether or not this turns into a larger issue remains to be seen, and it seems best to not jump to too many conclusions. After all, the Daniel – Taylor situation in episode 6 resolved itself pretty fast in episode 7. The same could happen here when Friday’s episodes arrive.

What do you think is going to happen with Ben and Sara on Love is Blind moving forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

