Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 promo: The hunt for Zoe

Chicago PD season 12 episode 14 is going to be coming to NBC on Wednesday, and you better be prepared for emotional stuff. “Marie” is actually going to be the potential conclusion to the Zoe arc from earlier this season, where the first story ended with more questions than answers.

So what is the truth about Zoe? That is one thing we want an answer to, but there is a problem that you have to consider, as well: Where she actually is.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for this Chicago PD episode that signals that Zoe has been taken by an extremely dangerous person, and that means that there is going to be a race for survival on the other side. This is another big Ruzek episode and with that, it honestly serves as a perfect bookend to what it is that we saw before. You are also going to have a chance to see more regarding the situation with his father, which certainly suggests that from start to finish, this will be an emotional one for the character.

So is there still any good news coming up for Ruzek? Well, eventually. Remember that there is seemingly the big wedding coming with Burgess at the end of the season and while it is taking a ton of time to get there, we also do tend to think that we are going to see something satisfying. The big question is how a show like this, one that is made often to be some unbelievably dark and intense, is going to be able to do something that is so fundamentally happy.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Chicago PD now, including other details on what is ahead

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for Chicago PD season 12 episode 14?

Do you think there will be closure here? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







