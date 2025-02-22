The Traitors US season 3 episode 10: Danielle’s best move?

As we look towards The Traitors US season 3 episode 10 on Peacock next week, is Danielle Reyes officially the main character? We know that she’s been polarizing, but let’s also put some respect on her name right now. This is someone who has survived longer than any other Traitor despite being a target.

Beyond just that, consider that on this past episode, she was able to out-duel Carolyn, really in spite of the fact that nobody thought Carolyn was a Traitor at all heading into it! That has to be one of the more impressive moves we’ve seen in a really long time.

Unfortunately, we do think that Danielle has made her riskiest move of the entire series at this point in recruiting Britney Haynes, who will almost certainly accept her offer to be a Traitor. After all, the alternative is being murdered! Britney is someone who has betrayed her before, and that could happen again, even if it doesn’t feel likely right now. Also, everyone already knows the two are close, so this may only amplify the target more.

The sad truth here is that Gabby already brought up that Danielle versus Carolyn felt a lot like Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob from earlier this season. If Danielle wants to ensure her safety, her best move may actually be getting Britney out of the game now. Everyone has suspected her already, and it may be able to buy her at least a little more time. It will still take a Herculean effort for her to win but at this point, you need to do whatever you can.

The only other alternative? Hope that someone else screws up so badly that you can point the finger elsewhere. That’s certainly possible, but it is also hard to bank on right now.

