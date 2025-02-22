The Traitors US season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The quest for power

We are going to be stuck waiting until next week to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 10, but we are totally ready for a game-changer.

So, what exactly lies ahead here? Well, we do tend to think that the competition will be heating up with Carolyn now gone. The cast likely knows there is at least one Traitor left and maybe two, based on how the rules often work when there is only one Traitor left.

Is there a way for the Faithful to even game this one? Well, let’s play this out. Carolyn is the third Traitor to be banished this season, and the players likely know that there had to be one more left at that point. From there, they can imagine that either a recruitment happened in the past or is probably happening now. If they think Danielle is a Traitor (which it seems like they might), would they assume that she would want to recruit Britney? That has to be the risk at this point for her. We do think Britney will say yes to Danielle’s offer, mostly because there is really no other choice.

One Faithful faces a decision that could make or break their game; the mission offers the chance to win a great power; the pressure to banish a Traitor at the round table is on, with this being the final time a player’s identity is revealed.

The preview showed that the Seer twist is coming, and we are eager to see how that could end up impacting the game, as well. There is potential for a lot of drama within the remaining episodes — we would think that Dylan Efron is the most likely winner at this point, but there’s always a chance he guesses wrong at some point!

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 10?

