The Traitors US season 3 episode 9: Danielle Reyes’ big move

For everyone out there watching The Traitors US and criticizing Danielle Reyes’ game, will this week make you feel differently? We know that the Big Brother alum is often categorized as one of the best players to never win, and she showed her ability this time around more than she has all season.

After all, within the span of an episode, Carolyn went from being one of the best Traitors in the history of the franchise to banished from the game. Danielle deserves some credit for being persuasive and working people in advance of the roundtable. However, at the same time Carolyn also shot herself in the foot at the challenge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Because Carolyn and Danielle both wrote the answers to the questions that were asked during this pseudo-game of chess, they knew how everything could go. Carolyn herself offered up information that made her look shady, and at the same time, struggled to defend herself later in the roundtable. She knew that she was going after Danielle, but was not quite prepared for the tables to be turned.

In retrospect, we do think that Carolyn probably would have enjoyed herself more this season as a Faithful rather than a Traitor, which really did take a toll on her. We understand her frustrations about nobody listening to her but for the Faithfuls’ best interest in the game this time around, they were better off not doing that at all. Danielle survives another roundtable (barely), and Carolyn is gone. Yet, we could’ve had a tie had Tom and Dolores not voted for each other for no apparent reason and each gone for Danielle instead.

In the aftermath…

Well, Danielle has to recruit at this point and of course, she opted to recruit Britney. We’re not sure that this is a great move for her, but at the same time, this is the sort of thing we expected since she does not want Britney to feel betrayed. We do think she will accept; after all, what is the alternative?

What did you think about the overall events of The Traitors US season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







