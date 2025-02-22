Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 22, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, if you are completely down the rabbit hole of the late-night comedy series at the moment, we would easily more than understand!

After all, just six days ago we had the epic 50th anniversary special, an event that ran over 200 minutes (commercials included) with cameos from the entire history of the series. It’s the sort of thing that makes you grateful to be a part of this fandom, and also eager to want something so much more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do have to share the bad news: There is Saturday Night Live this week. That really should not be a huge shock, since a lot of people out there may still be recovering from the 50th. Luckily, this is not a really long hiatus and the plan is to return on March 1 with an episode hosted by none other than Shane Gillis. This is someone who we’ve seen host the show before, even though his originally association with the series years ago led to controversy (and his eventual dismissal as a cast member before he even appeared on-screen). For this episode, you are going to see pop star Tate McRae come on as a musical guest.

Meanwhile, the March 8 series should be super-fun given that Lady Gaga is returning as both a host and musical guest. We’ve seen her do some iconic stuff before and by virtue of that, we tend to think that she will absolutely do that again. We tend to think that there are plenty more episodes after these two, but there are no air dates or specifics about them as of yet. Keep your eyes peeled!

Related – See some more discussion on Saturday Night Live now, including more highlights of the 50th anniversary

What do you want to see across the next two Saturday Night Live episodes?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get a lot of different updates that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







