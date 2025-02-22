The Rookie season 7 episode 8 promo: Nyla’s big story

If you have wanting a huge Nyla Harper storyline on The Rookie season 7, be on the lookout for episode 8. Based on what we are seeing at present, it may be giving you everything you want and then some!

After all, it appears as though we’re at a point here where the Liam Glasser story is starting to come to a head, and at this point, it does feel like there needs to be a proper amount of time devoted to that within this episode. Nyla has made a point of trying to take him down and if you watch the promo here, we tend to think she is doing everything within her power to make that happen.

In general, it is our hope here that by the time this story concludes, we will see some sort of justice here — and also not a situation where Liam is able to get into Nyla’s head. It certainly seems like he is going to try his best!

As for what else is happening in this episode, are Bradford and Chen spending a little bit of time together? We hope so and in general, we just think the show has the potentially right now to keep itself on super-solid footing. This has been a great season so far when it comes to spotlighting characters and we certainly hope that in one way or another, they are going to be able to keep that going. There is still a lot of story left, and that does mean the potential is there to deliver some awesome stuff all across the board. It would also definitely help in this instance given the fact there is no season 8 renewal yet … though we are definitely hopeful.

