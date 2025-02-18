The Rookie season 7 episode 8 spoilers: The wildfire threat

As you prepare to see The Rookie season 7 episode 8 on ABC next week, the first thing to say is that this one could be especially emotional. The title for it is “Wildfire,” and that almost tells you everything that you need to know.

Now that we’ve said that, there are some things to remember far in advance here. For starters, this episode is not a response to the tragic events in Southern California last month. It was written and put together far before those events took place, so do not be surprised if there is some sort of advisory or PSA before or after it airs. This show is still meant to be a work of fiction, but there are some parts of it that could be a little triggering for some viewers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

As to what is happening within the context of The Rookie season 7 episode 8 in particular, take a look at the synopsis below:

Nyla remains suspicious of Liam Glasser as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James tries to help a friend, and Seth makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger.

While we know that the LAPD are not those directly considered on the front lines of putting out the fires, they have the immense challenge of trying to keep the peace at a time that could feel like absolute anarchy. We tend to think that if there was ever a time for the show to cross over with the 9-1-1 franchise, this would be it; however, there is no evidence of that happening and we know that staging these sort of events can at times be really difficult. We’re just glad at this point that The Rookie is not forgetting about characters from its Feds spin-off, despite that show being canceled at this point more than a year ago.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 8 when it airs?

Do you think it is going to be too difficult to watch a story about this subject matter right now? Share in the comments, and come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







