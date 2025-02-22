Upload season 4 premiere date: A February 2025 update

What are the chances that we get an Upload season 4 premiere date at some point between now and the end of this month? We know that there is perhapsmore enthusiasm surrounding the future of this franchise than ever before, and for good reason!

After all, it is perhaps more important to remember this than anything else at this point: We are entering the final season of the Prime Video comedy, which has done an exceptional job at being weird, quirky, and above all else endearing. We want to see Nathan, Nora, Ingrid, and everyone else find their way towards a happy conclusion to their story, even if it is not going to be altogether easy for them to find.

The good news we can share now is that Upload has already finished production on season 4; with that, we’re just waiting for post-production to be done and a date to be announced. We’d love to be able to say that it is going to be pinned down over the next week, but that feels unlikely. The amount of visual effects for this show are substantially higher than almost any other series out there, and that is something you really do have to remember.

Thankfully, the writers and producers have known that season 4 will be the end for quite some time and with that, we’re confident there will be closure. Our best-case scenario is that the show comes back over the summer and if that happens, rest assured that we are going to be thrilled and then some. We wish the series could’ve gone on longer, but there are also a ton of series these days that don’t make it anywhere close to this! That is definitely something we should all keep in mind.

