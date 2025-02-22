Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7 video: Joyce’s hearing

Tomorrow night on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7 arrive. With that in mind, we hope you are prepared for emotional stories and then some.

Also, for Joyce, we may be looking at one of the most difficult moments of her entire life. After all, we’re talking here about someone who finds herself forced into a hearing with a panel that could very well contain a great deal of prejudice — and of course, that is a particularly hard thing for her to accept.

Ultimately, we want to believe that everything is going to work out here mostly because we believe in Joyce as a character in general. After all, why wouldn’t we? We’ve seen her do so many great things before!

The promo at the link here hints at Joyce’s hearing, but also a handful of other stories that we know are going to transpire over the course of the hour. We know that in general, we are building here towards some pretty exceptional stuff all across the board, and there could be a cliffhanger heading into the finale.

The good news?

Well, we know at this point that there is going to be a season 15 and that is not something that you have to worry about. Of course, at the same time there could be something left over between seasons that leaves us asking big questions. Think in terms of what we saw at the end of this past season, which left the future of Helen George as Trixie very much up in the air.

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7?

Do you think that a cliffhanger will be coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

