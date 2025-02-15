Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7: Romantic drama ahead!

If you were not aware already, you are going to wait a little longer than usual to see Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7 arrive. What is the reason for that? Well, it is rather simple: The BAFTA Awards taking up the airspace over on BBC One.

Yet, even with that being said, we do tend to think that the next installment of this series is going to bring a number of surprises to the table, especially when it comes to the characters of Rosalind and Cyril. Based on what we are hearing, the two are going to be put to the test — even though they are not really in a formal relationship at this point, it does appear to be in the cards to a certain extent.

In speaking on this subject a little bit further to Hello! Magazine, here is at least some of what Zephryn Taitte (who plays Cyril) had to say about the remaining two episodes:

“Buckle in tight because Rosalind and Cyril are on a bit of a ride … It’s nice that it feels really organic between them and the pros and cons of their relationship, they’re both aware of it and not making a decision lightly which I think is really important.

“We haven’t even gotten as far as being in a relationship, so I think it’s nice the slow burn build.”

Do we think there is hope for these characters? 100%, but we can’t just forget that it is the Call the Midwife way to make things almost as hard as humanly possible for them first … and why wouldn’t they want that? This is a chance to test everyone so much more, and the drama could get worse before it gets better.

Also, given the fact that there is already a formal season 15 order, there is a chance that not everything may be resolved in the finale at all…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

