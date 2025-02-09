Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7 return date at BBC One

Following what we see tonight on Call the Midwife season 14, do you want to get the episode 7 return date? What else lies ahead?

Well, the first order of business to get out of the way here is that, unfortunately, there is no installment of the BBC One series airing next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, the reasoning for that has to do with the BAFTA Film Awards. This does happen every year, but it often does mean that the period drama is going to be off the air for a little while.

For now, the plan is for Call the Midwife season 14 episode 7 to arrive moving into Sunday, February 23. There may not be a lot of official news out there about it just yet but honestly, that feels like one of those things that is going to be coming in due time.

The primary order of business to note here is quite simple: There are only two episodes left this season! That means that at least a few big storylines are going to ratchet up, and there could be a big emotional climax by the end of it all. This is not the sort of show that always does cliffhangers but at the same time, they did show last year that they have no real problem delivering those if the situation calls for it.

The good news in the midst of all of this

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that a season 15 is 100% happening, and it is nice going into the remainder of the season not really having to worry about that at all. Instead, we can just focus on the matter at hand and what writer Heidi Thomas is bringing to the table. We can deal with the next Christmas Special or season 15 when we get around to that.

