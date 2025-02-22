Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3: Vincent Pastore as a llama?

We anticipated that there would be some good stuff within Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 … but a talking llama? Also, one voiced by an actor from The Sopranos? Consider that one of the weirdest things imaginable.

So why did they even choose to have a talking llama within Akilah’s hallucination? Was this something that we really needed? Well, if you are executive producer Ashley Lyle, the simple answer is yes.

In a new interview with The Wrap, here is some of what the EP had to ultimately say on this particular subject:

We’ve gone on the record as being enormous David Lynch fans. We’ve also gone on the record as being enormous “Sopranos” fans. When we scripted the llama sequence. We scripted it as á la, Big Pu–y in “The Sopranos,” because we were very much coming back to the fish. And “Sopranos” is another show that used dream sequences beautifully. They were so surreal and so strange in the middle of what is otherwise a very grounded show. And then we found out that we could actually get Vincent Pastore to be the llama, which was just so much fun for us.

The thing we struggled with the most was that the whole sequence was almost too silly, mostly because we saw a similar trippy sequence with Misty last season. With that being said, we do want to imagine that this is a precursor to Akilah getting some more screen time over the rest of the season. It does feel like there is an effort being made already to give more of the Yellowjackets something to do, and not just a select few.

What did you think about the llama sequence on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 when it arrives?

Do you think we should expect more stuff like this soon? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

