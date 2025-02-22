The Way Home season 3 episode 8: Colton knows about Alice?

We knew early on into The Way Home season 3 episode 8 that the Hallmark Channel series would pull on the heart-strings. What we did not think was that we would be seeing some sort of dramatic fire all the way back in the past.

Just in case things were not complicated enough there, Kat also ended up seeing someone else in the midst of all the carnage: Colton. He was back in the 19th century, and he also went so far as to take blame for … well, everything. Then, when he returned back to the 1970’s, he was immediately seen by Alice at the pond. She clearly knows who he really is and what he can do, but is he starting to know about her, as well?

We do think that now, all of these relationships could become more complicated. There is certainly a burden that Jacob is carrying around that he does not want to put on anyone else, even if doing that could help him in some form. Alice and Kat have both shown that they can carry these in their own ways.

Honestly, the biggest thing we are curious about is whether or not this season will tie up most loose ends with Colton in general, or if he will continue to be some sort of sizable presence on the series moving forward. We are absolutely aware of the fact that there is no season 4 renewal at Hallmark Channel; yet, at the same time we hardly think this is meant to be the end. There is so much still to come to be excited about for a lot of characters; let’s just hope the series can stick the landing with much of it.

What did you think about the events overall of The Way Home season 3 episode 8?

