Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: February 2025 update

With us closing in now on the end of February, is there anything more to share when it comes to a Slow Horses season 5 premiere date?

Well, the first thing to note here is obviously that this particular season has actually been done filming for some time, meaning that it is probably either ready to go at this point or close to it. With that, why the long wait? Well, a lot just has to do with how Apple TV+ likes to distribute a lot of their episodes and for good reason.

Remember this for a moment: This show is a significant Emmy contender. By virtue of that alone, it makes all the sense in the world for Apple to be patient and give fans a season per year so that there is constant eligibility. Because season 4 is up for the 2025 Emmys and the window runs through June, season 5 will not premiere until after that point. There is a chance that we get a premiere-date announcement late in the spring, but it is honestly really tough to expect something more before then.

As for what to expect…

Well, there’s a chance you know almost everything if you are a fan of the book series. Roddy Ho is going to have a significant role in the next chapter and per what we’re hearing now, there will also be a chance to go on a deep-dive of all things Jackson Lamb. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but as a fan of all things Gary Oldman this makes us tremendously excited.

Rest assured in advance that season 5 is not the final season, and we hope that there ends up being as many seasons as there are books. How can we not want that?

What are you the most eager to see moving into Slow Horses season 5?

