The Bachelor episode 5 promo: An eye to Grant Ellis’ hometowns?

We know it is crazy to think that hometown dates are coming soon after The Bachelor episode 5 for Grant Ellis, but that appears to be the case! The ABC drama seems to be operating on a smaller budget these days, and that does (quite regrettably) mean smaller episode counts.

Of course, there is another problem that also emerges through all of this, as it is abundantly harder to figure out who will get one of those dates out of the remaining women. There may be frontrunners and yet, we can’t think of them as guaranteed locks to move on.

For the time being, we will say that Alexe has to be considered since she got the first impression rose and on a shorter season, shouldn’t that matter more? Beyond her, Dina seemed to have a great date last week, and the previews seem to suggest that Juliana is going to be getting a one-on-one date soon.

Beyond those three, you could look to someone like Sarafiena, who also had a recent date, as someone who may stand a chance. We also would not rule out Zoe; even though she hasn’t had a ton of solo time, she’s made time for herself with him during the group dates. Also, some of the “villain” edit she received early on has started to fade. Litia right now remains a wild card.

As for Carolina…

We would be shocked if she makes it to hometowns. More and more women are turning on her and at a certain point, Grant may seem something in their concerns. We have seen leads pick controversial contestants before, but there’s nothing in his behavior right now that indicates that he is 100% interested in her over everyone else.

