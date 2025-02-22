Suits LA spoilers: Gabriel Macht on Harvey Specter, Ted Black

If there is one thing that the marketing team for Suits LA has done a great job at so far, it is promoting Harvey Specter’s return to the franchise.

Now, with that being said, don’t expect Gabriel Macht in every single episode. The plan here is to have him do an arc, which is great from the vantage point of getting a chance to see him bring a lot of exciting stuff to the new ensemble. Harvey and Ted Black (Stephen Amell) have a history, and that is something that will be explored over the course of his episodes.

So what does Macht himself have to say about this story? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor does his best to lay it out:

“This guy, Ted, is in a bind … There seem to be elements of Ted that are very similar to Harvey. And there is some self-referential wordplay that resembles some old patterns that are really playful and watchable. I think that there’s a great dynamic between these guys and there’s a strong, strong love for each other that is nice to see, two guys that have each other’s backs. There’s something there.”

What is their history?

For now, some of that remains to be seen. Yet, we are aware that Ted worked in New York City prior to heading out to the West Coast, and we are sure that this is going to give us a chance to explore a handful of different parts of his past. This could be a story that we could have a chance to see play out over the course of the season.

As for other original cast members, we’ll have to wait and see — we just don’t think the producers are going to lean hard on them.

