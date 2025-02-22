Suits LA spoilers: EP open to Meghan Markle return

Before we go too far down any particular Suits LA – Meghan Markle rabbit hole, we know the odds of her returning are slim to none. For now, there’s no reason to think that an impossibly famous member of the Royal Family is going to come back to the job she had prior to her marriage to Prince Harry.

With all of that said, we do think that Markle’s role of Rachel Zane is one of the reasons why the original Suits blew up during the pandemic on Netflix, and of course creator Aaron Korsh is open to her coming … but that’s more or less up to her.

Speaking to People Magazine, Korsh also mused about whether or not an original cast member could come back as themselves, given the fact that the spin-off is very much about the entertainment world:

“So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor … I think for me that’s a little … My brain blows up at the thought of that.

“So I think it blows up the world too much … Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”

Like we said, there is almost no chance that this is going to happen — but we do think that all of these crossovers with the original are fun to think about. So far, Gabriel Macht (Harvey) is the only original cast member returning to Suits LA, and we do think there’s a reluctance to add a lot of other ones anytime soon. After all, the risk that comes from adding too many OGs is that they start to take away from the new cast — and you have to be careful balancing that out.

