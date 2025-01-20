Suits LA spoilers: New promo teases Harvey Specter appearance

If you are not aware at this point, the series premiere of Suits LA is scheduled for NBC on Sunday, February 23. So what lies ahead for it? Well, for fans of the original show, you are going to get a heaping amount of nostalgia. You’ve got a familiar theme song and beyond that, you even have Harvey Specter!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest preview for the upcoming premiere that teases the upcoming arc for original cast member Gabriel Macht. The main character of the spin-off is Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who worked in New York before coming out to the West Coast. He has a history with Harvey that, apparently, goes back a rather long time — the preview gives you a quick shot of the characters in a photo together.

Now, what caused Ted to move out to California? That may be one of the big question marks throughout the show, with another one being whether any other former cast members could stop by. The producers of Suits LA have been smart in bringing in cast members who are also famous for other things, whether it be former Arrow star Amell, Josh McDermitt of The Walking Dead, or even a guest appearance from Victoria Justice. There is a lot of familiarity, as well, when it comes to the style and tone for the series.

If there is any concern we have for the show at present, it is that NBC’s post-football lineup on Sunday nights has not always proven to be that successful — hopefully, this is a show that can break some of that and also get more and more successful as time goes on.

