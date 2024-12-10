Suits LA spoilers: The Flash alum to stage Arrowverse reunion

As we prepare for the launch of Suits in the new year, we know that there are two separate things to be excited for. First and foremost,, this is an opportunity to revisit a world that so many people out there love. Beyond that, you also have a lot of nostalgia from the Arrowverse! That’s a result of what happens when you do through Stephen Amell into the world to play the lead role in Ted Black.

Now that we’ve said all of this about the Green Arrow, why not look more now at the Reverse Flash?

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, you are going to see Matt Lestcher, who you most likely know as Eobard Thawne from that show as well as Legends of Tomorrow, make a guest-starring appearance on the NBC show as Ted’s father. Per the official description, he is “powerful, emotionally unavailable, rules through fear and intimidation. Ted’s father has alienated himself from Ted because of the way he treated Ted’s brother Eddie. Though Ted’s Father has committed unforgivable acts, he still wants to have a relationship with Ted, even though Ted wants nothing to do with him.” So basically, this is going to be messy.

As for some other news, Blood & Treasure / Tracker actress Sofia Pernas is also going to guest-star here as Elizabeth Smith, “a powerhouse attorney in the District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth goes head to head with Ted in a high-profile murder trial. Smart and no-nonsense, and up to the task, Smith proves to be a formidable opponent who has more than a few tricks up her sleeve.”

Ultimately, we know that Suits LA has big shoes (and fancy outfits?) to fill. Luckily, original creator Aaron Korsh is on board here and beyond just that, Harvey Specter himself will be in some episodes!

What do you want to see from Suits LA when the show does officially premiere?

