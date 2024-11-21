Suits LA spin-off books Gabriel Macht for Harvey Specter return

Now that we know that Suits LA is going to be premiering on NBC come February, why not rejoice with some news sure to make some nostalgic!

According to a report from Deadline, Gabriel Macht is now poised to return to the legal drama in what is currently being billed as a three-episode arc as Harvey Specter. He was one of the main standbys during the original run of Suits on USA, which of course took on a new life for itself on Netflix and became an infinitely larger hit as a result.

When you read the synopsis below for Suits LA, it should become all the more clear why Harvey was chosen for a return:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Given that Ted and Harvey are both former prosecutors, the two likely have an interesting history. Why not see how that plays out?

As for the future of some other characters…

Never say never, right? Patrick J. Adams and others have voiced interest in a return, but of course there are a lot of factors that go into that. Adams, for example, is currently one of the stars on the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off The Madison. Macht not only is a great fit for this guest arc creatively, but we also just think a lot of people are going to be happy to see him; the actor has shied away from taking significant roles the past few years.

