Surface season 2 episode 2 spoilers: What’s after big premiere?

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV+, are you eager to learn something more all about a Surface season 2 episode 2? Well, there are so many different things worth discussing here!

Where do we start, though? Well, with a little bit of praise for the streaming service for not rushing the season and giving us multiple episodes at once. We do tend to think that for the most part, shows are better when they give you opportunities to sit back and think about some of the stories. Also, it allows you to be a part of the conversation longer! This is one of the bigger issues with shows on Netflix — they premiere and almost immediately after the fact, fall off the map to a certain extent.

Before we say anything more, let’s just share the full Surface season 2 synopsis — after all, we tend to think it serves as good table-setting:

Set in a whole new world, the second season of “Surface” follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovers a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Now, as for season 2 episode 2, go ahead and check out the “Speak of the Devil” synopsis below:

Eliza and Sophie rekindle their relationship. At Quinn and Grace’s engagement party, tensions rise and an unexpected guest shows up.

As you would imagine, things are going to get more and more crazy and complicated over time … go ahead and brace yourselves accordingly.

