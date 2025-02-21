The White Lotus season 3 episode 2: Why is Rick after Jim?

As we enter The White Lotus season 3 episode 2, why not have somewhat of a larger conversation all about Walton Goggins’ Rick?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that at this point, there are certainly a few different reasons to talk about this guy in particular. For starters, he is an extremely compelling curmudgeon, someone you don’t want to root for and yet, someone you are still interested in watching. He’s rather mean, keeps to himself, and also does not seem that into anything that Thailand has to offer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other big TV reactions and reviews!

However, at the same time, we do think that Rick is looking at Thailand as a business trip, and Jim — the husband of the owner of the hotel — is the target. Why him? We do wonder if this is tied to some sort of shady business deal, mostly because this guy clearly has been mixed up in some stuff over the years. The way that he speaks about Australia, it makes us think that he may not be able to travel there legally.

Another possibility that has certainly been floated online is one suggesting that Rick may actually be Jim’s son, and he is out there at The White Lotus with a more personal motive in mind. All of this at least appears to be on the table and the moment, and we are eager to learn a little bit more about him and soon.

Of course, remember that season 3 is only eight episodes — why that may be more than the first or second season, it does not leave a lot of room for answers, all things considered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus, including other insight on what more is ahead

What do you think is going on with Rick on The White Lotus season 3 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates in the relatively near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







