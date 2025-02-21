Severance season 2 episode 6: Christopher Walken on Outie Burt

On this week’s Severance season 2 episode 6, we had a chance to have a deep dive on Outie Burt in a way we have not before. What did we learn? Well, suffice it to say, quite a bit! This is someone who seemingly operated through faith as a means of going through Lumon, but it also still feels like there are mysteries here.

Take, for starters, the following: Why did his husband Fields claim that he had been a part of the group for longer than it supposedly existed? It does feel like there is something more going on here than perhaps we even know.

Speaking to TV Guide, Christopher Walken himself did his best to differentiate Outie Burt from his Innie, whether it be through his appearance or what he did to craft them:

You see that he dresses differently, the kind of house that he lives in. His situation is different … I’ve seen certain actors, I’ve seen them 20 times in movies, and I think I know them a little bit, and then I meet them in person and they’re really quite a different person than I thought. It’s a surprise. I felt that that’s sort of the way it is with Burt. You think you know him, but he’s a little bit different.

To think, we may still be scratching the surface here! Even though Burt is retired, we do still think there is a lot more to him than we are even aware — and learning more about that is going to be one of the most interesting parts of this entire season. Of course, how much we get is a debate just because in between this story, Mark’s reintegration, Dylan’s relationship, and Milchick dealing with the harsh reality of his job, there are a number of things the show is balancing at once.

What do you think is going on when it comes to Burt on Severance at this point?

